Nearly 300 considered as jurors for Mark Torre, Jr. trial

Jury selection kicked-off today in the case against former police officer and accused murderer Mark Torre, Jr. Roughly 300 potential jurors reported in to the Office of the Jury Commissioner to fill out questionnaires. Parties will have a week to review those questionnaires in preparation for in-person jury selection on January 23.

In court on Wednesday, Judge Michael Bordallo ordered potential jurors not to discuss the case or read media reports on the case.

Torre is accused of fatally shooting fellow officer Elbert Piolo back in July 2015. Both officers were off-duty at the time of the alleged shooting.

Trial is anticipated to start at the end of the month.