Get out and run and help fight cancer

Shamrocks will be hosting a 5k with an option for a 10k free of charge to the public tomorrow night. Organizers from the run will be accepting donations from participants to help benefit Dan Thompson's Cancer Research. Dan is a British Businessman who races around the world raising awareness and funds in the battle against cancer.

Event promoter Phil Law said, "Dan has been personally affected by cancer. His mother passed away from lung cancer a number of years ago and his father recently has been undergoing some treatment and he himself just prior to coming out for this run was diagnosed with Melanoma. So he he's coming out having recently undergoing some treatment."

To date Dan has helped raise $16,000.00 running in 95 different countries. Guam will be his 96th country with more races scheduled through the next few years.

Law added, "He's undertaking the Around the World Challenge so he is going to do 206 countries. 10 kilometers in each country by the time the Tokyo Olympics come around in 2020."

Show time for the run is at 5:45 pm tomorrow with go time set for 6:30 pm. Check out Shamrocks on Instagram and Facebook for more information about the run. There will also be some chow provided by Terry's Chamorro Restaurant and drinks by Aloha Maid.

Co-event organizer Ryan Camacho said, "The course will start from Shamrocks where the Sling Shot parking lot is at and then head up towards Ypao Road back up to Gun Beach and then to Shamrocks. We have the Guam Running Club and SMOL which is a race team from the military coming together collaborating. We also have Gatorade donating some Gatorade and water and Permarch donating some coconut water and we also have other vendors there that are going to help out. After the race all of the runners will meet back at Shamrocks for some refreshments and appetizers donated by Shamrocks."