Rally for A Cure 2 in Hagatna this weekend

Guaiya Todu will be hosting Rally For A Cure 2 this Saturday at the Rick Ninete Tennis Center in Hagatna. Funds raised from the Tennis Event will benefit the Edward M. Calvo Cancer Foundation, Guam Cancer Care and The Guam Diabetes Association. The fundraiser will run from 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

Millie Leon Guerrero with Guaiya Todu told KUAM Sports, "Our Grand Slam Sponsor is Auto Spot and we want to thank them along with Guam Parks and Recreation who are making sure that the tennis courts are secured for Saturday's event. We have a lot of people helping us out and a lot of junior slam sponsors. We also have a center court sponsor, Bank of Guam thanks a lot to them. We just want to make sure everyone comes out and has a good time."

The format is Doubles Team Play at a cost of $10.00 per player per hour. There will also be an Executive Challenge for players with a higher level throwing down for $100.00, losers pay up!!!!

Added Leon Guerrero, "Additionally people can buy balls to be part of our dedication symbol. Pink balls for $3.00 and yellow balls for $2.00. Those will become part of our symbol where people's names on it who have been affected by cancer or diabetes."

The fundraiser will run from 10:00 am - 10:00 pm so get your athletic shoes on, grab your racket and have some fun on the courts. If you don't play and just want to check out the action head down and donate to the fight against cancer and diabetes.

Leon Guerrero said, "So those of you that don't play tennis but would still like to come and watch some sports action you can come and eat. We got some great food vendors who are going to be there, we have CPK, Poki Fry Meskla Dos just to name a few of them. There will be some great tennis going and just join us because it's going to be a really great time."