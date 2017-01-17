Bobby Shringi named Chamber of Commerce chairman

There's a new Chairman of the Board for the Guam Chamber of Commerce. Leading the island's business community in 2017 is Moylan's Insurance Underwriters Sales and Marketing Manager Bobby Shringi. He was unanimously elected as Chairperson.

Elected as Vice-Chair was Jim Hebert from Triple J Five Star Wholesale Foods, and re-elected as Secretary-Treasurer was Joe Arnett from Deloitte and Touche.

Chamber President Catherine Castro comments they are a diverse group of industry professional dedicated to advancing the general welfare of our membership and the economic well-being of our island community.