National Park Service intends to study regional limestone forests

Meetings will be held in Guam and the CNMI to get input and let the public know about the National Park Service’s plans to launch a study of Rota’s prehistoric and historic resources and limestone forests. The study was mandated by federal law enacted two years ago. The Rota Special Resource Study will assess the national significance of the area and the suitability and feasibility of designating the area as a unit of the national park system. It should take about 2-3 years to complete. The meetings will be held in February.