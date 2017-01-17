Outrigger crew gets caught in high surf at Boat Basin

Six people who were on board an outrigger canoe at the Agana Boat Basin Channel during a high surf and small craft advisory on Tuesday are safe. The dramatic video was posted on social media and shared with KUAM News by Antonio Joyce.

Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Kevin Reilly says GFD responded to the overturned canoe at 6:25pm. He says Rescue 2 pulled three men on board and transported them to shore. The other three men made it back to shore safely on their own. He added one patient was treated for scrapes and abrasions on scene. Guam is currently under a high surf and small craft advisory until Friday.

The National Weather Service warns people to stay out of the water as conditions are hazardous.