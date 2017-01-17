Man working inside manhole hit, killed by car

A man working inside a manhole was killed on Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a car near the Nayon Restaurant located at the Hafa Adai Exchange in Tamuning. Police spokesperson captain Kim Santos confirms the driver fled the scene. The suspect car is described as an older model Nissan Sentra, color gold or beige. The victim was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead. If anyone has any information regarding this fatality, they are urged to call 472-8911 or to call Crimestoppers at 477-HELP (4357).