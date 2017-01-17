Homeless man charged with stabbing other homeless man

A 28-year-old homeless man is behind bars accused of stabbing another homeless man. According to Guam Police Department spokesperson captain Kim Santos, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. in the GCIC parking lot. The victim sustained a single stab wound near his neck and shoulder. The victim reported arguing with the suspect. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim from behind as the victim walked away. Redwell Befang was arrested for aggravated assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. He was booked and confined. Meanwhile, no updates were provided on the victim's condition.