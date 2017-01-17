Calvo appoints new members to education board - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo appoints new members to education board

Posted: Updated:

In the wake of Ken Chargualaf's resignation from the Guam Education Board, Governor Eddie Calvo appointed two new members to the board. They are Vince Leon Guerrero who is currently the chief executive officer of the Guahan Academy Charter School. He also previously served as a special assistant on education.

Calvo also appointed Robert Crisostomo.

According to Adelup, their appointments are subject to legislative confirmation.

Powered by Frankly