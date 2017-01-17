GRMC surgeons remove knife from stabbing victim's forehead

It's good news for the victim from this weekend's shocking stabbing. After a three-hour operation, specialists from Guam Regional Medical City were able to remove the knife, which had been embedded in the victim's head since Saturday night.

The victim remains in stable condition thanks to the team of physicians led by GRMC Neurosurgeon Dr. David Weingarten and GRMC Neurointerventional Radiologist Dr. Scott Shay who were assisted by GRMC ENT physician Dr. Jason Hahn, GRMC Anesthesiologist Dr. Anna Shapiro and Island Eye Center Ophthalmologist Dr. Robert Jack.