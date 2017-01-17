How much did last week's AMBER Alert cost?

It was a surprising turn of events: last week, an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl was called off after it was discovered the father lied to police in order to get a quicker response to his stolen car. Although it was a false alarm, the Guam Police Department will be grading themselves on their performance on executing the islandwide alert system.

How much money and manpower was wasted in last week's canceled AMBER alert? According to Chief of Police Joseph Cruz, they'll know on Wednesday - when they have a completed after action report on the incident that turned out to be a false alarm. He told KUAM News, "We are putting a report together and by the end of tomorrow; I should have that report completed. My staff is taking a look at that. We are doing an after action report to kind of look at it procedurally. That report will also indicate how much manpower, how much resources we put towards trying to find that child.

"And from a fiscal standpoint, how much money did we spend?"

What grade would you give the Guam Police Department for how the agency managed last week's AMBER Alert? — KUAM News (@kuamnews) January 17, 2017

James Niosy was arrested and charged with false alarm and making a false report, both as misdemeanors. Last Wednesday, Niosy's car was stolen while he was in a store buying a drink. Because he wasn't satisfied with how police responded to his stolen car, he allegedly called 911 a second time - this time reporting his 3-year-old daughter was sleeping in the back seat. Hours later, the child was discovered safe and sound at home with her mother and that Niosy had gone to the store alone. While it was a false alarm, the chief admits their response time to activate an AMBER Alert - had it been a real emergency - took hours.

"One of the reasons why is because there's a checklist. The AMBER Alert system is something that was implemented by the U.S. Department of Justice. And there are very strict guidelines," added the chief. "With every AMBER Alert we're getting better at that process. We're making sure it's streamlined. It's more refined. And that were truly ready to initiate the AMBER Alert, rather than being haphazard or jumping the gun, as you will."

AMBER stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. The name Amber pays tribute to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bicycle in Arlington, Texas and then brutally murdered.

On Guam, GPD works with all media partners as well as cell phone companies to issue the notice that a child has gone missing and is believed to be abducted.

While GPD's after action report will be completed Wednesday, Chief Cruz gives the community kudos for their support in the search for the reported missing girl. "As a community, we came together very quickly. So I'm very pleased to see the AMBER Alert system does work on our island," he said gratefully.

As for Niosy paying back the government for all the wasted resources? That's the court's decision to make. Niosy's next court appearance is set for February 8.