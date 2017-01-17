Prestige Automobiles staffer named in lawsuit wants to go back to work

One of the key conspirators in a scheme involving luxury cars is asking the court if he can go back to work. A motion was filed to modify release conditions for defendant Orlando Domingo, who works as a sales manager at Prestige Automobiles. Although Domingo was ordered to stay away from the dealership, he's requesting to return to work in order to support his family.

The motion also requests he be allowed to communicate with some of the alleged victims, who are his family members.

Also filed was a motion to dismiss some charges by Attorney Randy Cunliffe, who cites redundancies in the indictment which charges both "Shen's Corporation" and "Shen's Corporation, doing business as Prestige Automobiles".

Domingo as well as co-defendant Ana Absalon appeared in court on Tuesday. The duo and their employer stand accused of fraudulently registering over 50 luxury cars before shipping them to China.

Their next court hearing is set for February 1.