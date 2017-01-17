Medical examiner releases report on toddler's death

A toddler boy who was run over by a car over the three-day weekend died from a crushed head. According to chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola who conducted the autopsy on Tuesday, the 3-year-old was struck by his father's car.

Police reported the car was a 2004 Nissan Armada and the driver was leaving the Dededo home. The toddler was lifeless at the scene.

In a release from Andersen Air Force Base, the victim was confirmed to be a dependent of an active duty airman.

The case remains under investigation.