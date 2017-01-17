UOG Faculty Union president discusses labor complaint finding

Results of an unfair labor practice charge at the University of Guam resulted in one finding against the UOG Faculty Union. The final decision was handed down by the appeal adjudication committee today, after UOG professor Dr. Ron McNinch filed a complaint alleging three counts of unfair labor practice charges and federal law violations against the union.

Union president Dr. Donald Platt said, "The union is pleased with the outcome," adding, "bottom line is none of the reliefs were granted."

Two of the three counts raised against the union were found to be incorrect. These include allegations that Platt, as the union president, had sought to have McNinch disciplined for reporting criminal acts, and that Platt had discriminated and retaliated against him for promoting a better sexual harassment policy.

While these counts were found to be incorrect the committee did find evidence of a third count which found the union board and Platt breached confidentiality in a February 26 letter. The written decision explained that certain questions cannot be asked by administrative authorities or individuals because potential answers to them may violate confidentiality of information supported by the Clery Act as well as the new UOG sexual misconduct policy.

This includes personally identifying information about the victim or reporting party, personally identifiable data about reports, outcomes, and sanctions, and identity of the parties.

McNinch said, "I felt the treatment I received from the union was inappropriate. I complained about it. The one finding was that they felt that my confidentiality had been violated, they gave some remedies I think the remedies are productive and positive, and they should be followed."

However Platt said he's concerned with this particular finding and needs to review it further. "When he makes 18 years of secret reports to the criminal justice system, you want to know was I one of those people that was reported on. So again, I have to read this to see what it means about confidentially because it seems someone who's a victim of a false accusation doesn't have a right to ask questions to find out about it. I have to look more into that," he said.

Although the parties can no longer appeal the decision internally, McNinch says he plans to pursue the matter externally.