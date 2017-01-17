Stabbing suspect says he wasn't the aggressor

The man arrested for stabbing another man just above the eye claims he wasn't the aggressor. 23-year-old BF Isam (also known as "Teno") was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. Court documents state Isam told police the victim obtained a knife first and attempted to stab him twice.

That's why he grabbed a knife used for peeling papaya and stabbed the victim before running away.

No updates have been provided on the victim's condition.