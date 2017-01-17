Man in Talofofo accident had heart attack before crash - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man in Talofofo accident had heart attack before crash

No autopsy was needed for what appeared to be a traffic fatality in Talofofo on Saturday. According to chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, the driver suffered from a heart attack moments before striking a telephone pole.

The man was identified as 63-year-old Francisco Chargualaf.

