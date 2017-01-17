Trench Mudder is now Trench Challenge. In a presscon today Guam's premier obstacle course race announcing its rebranding and event calendar for 2017 - and some pretty big news. Trench Challenge is now an official qualifier for the Obstacle Course Race World Championships in Canada - which means you can expect the course at Trench Challenge to level-up.

Tom Akigami, event coordinator, said, "It's definitely going to step it up a notch. We are going to try and adopt some of the obstacles that they do in their own events so we can get our guys prepared for it."

This means trench challenge will now be listed alongside some of the top obstacle course races like Spartan Race, Warrior Dash and Raw Challenge - and since qualifying for the OCR Worlds is the only way you can enter - expect some stiff competition come trench challenge in august. Online registration starts January 20.

Also announced today - Trench Kids - Guam's first kids obstacle race - held April 15.

Akigami added, "We're going to have up to 10 man-made obstacles and then you have the natural terrain of the dirt bike course so it will be fun and challenging at the same time. It will also be viewable for all of the parents watching and for the younger division we are allowing parents to go out with them and help them out along the way."

For more information on registration for these events and special registration deals - visit trenchevents.com.