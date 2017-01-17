Ely Mesa moving back to admin role at Dededo school

He's been in the limelight for the past six months after bringing to light allegations against the head of the Guam Department of Education as well as the acting superintendent, and after months detailed to DOE Central it seems Eleuterio Mesa will be moving back to his original position of principal at Astumbo Middle School.

According to acting superintendent Joe Sanchez, Mesa had been temporarily placed at DOE Central in order to resolve his Civil Service Commission settlement and payment.

However, because resolution is taking longer than expected, mesa will transition back to the Dededo campus effective today.

Meanwhile, former principal Patrick Egrubay will move to Benavente middle school.