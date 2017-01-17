Local womens' rights march planned for Friday

With President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration just days away, Fanohge Famalao'an is scheduled to take place this Friday from 5-6pm. The event is to stand in solidarity with the Women's March that will be held in Washington for the protection of womens' rights.

The Fanohge Famaloa'an event joins more than 370 sister marches that have been planned in response to Trump's inauguration. If you would like to participate you're asked to meet at the playground side of Chamorro Village in Hagatna. They will march to the Women of the Islands - Three Generations monument next to the Alupang Beach Tower and back to Chamorro Village.