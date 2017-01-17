Katherine Maraman sworn-in as chief justice of Guam Supreme Cour - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Katherine Maraman sworn-in as chief justice of Guam Supreme Court

She is the first woman to hold the position, Justice Katherine Maraman was sworn in today to serve a three-year term as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Guam. She succeeds the Honorable Justice Robert Torres.

The chief justice has been with the Supreme Court since February 2008. She previously served as a Judge in the Superior Court from 1994-2008.

