Jury being selected for Dededo Dome riot trial

Jury selection kicked-off this afternoon for the three remaining defendants charged in a riot at the Dededo Dome last year. Left to face a jury are Liberty Concepcion, Christian Medina, and Jovin Santos.

Their co-defendants, Daryl Peredo, Rocindo Alforque, Rodel Alforque, and Ruben Alforque, signed plea agreements for one charge of assault as a misdemeanor.

Each of their deals outlines a one year-sentence, all of which were suspended.