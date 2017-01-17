Jury being selected for Dededo Dome riot trial - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Jury being selected for Dededo Dome riot trial

Jury selection kicked-off this afternoon for the three remaining defendants charged in a riot at the Dededo Dome last year. Left to face a jury are Liberty Concepcion, Christian Medina, and Jovin Santos.

Their co-defendants, Daryl Peredo, Rocindo Alforque, Rodel Alforque, and Ruben Alforque, signed plea agreements for one charge of assault as a misdemeanor.

Each of their deals outlines a one year-sentence, all of which were suspended.

