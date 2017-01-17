Register for the kNOw MORE conference

Tomorrow at 5:00pm is the deadline to register for the 2017 kNOw MORE conference hosted by the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence. It will focus on empathy, biases and cultural factors which impact sexual assault. It will also emphasize the need for victim services, encouraging bystander intervention, prevention of sexual assault against youth and rapport building among service providers and victims. The featured speaker will be Nina Jusuf from the National Organization of Asians & Pacific Islanders Ending Sexual Violence. Jusuf has been working on domestic violence and sexual assault issues for almost 25 years. Guam currently has the second highest rate of rape in the nation with an estimated 64.2 rapes per 100,000 people. For more information on where to register go to our website. The kNOw MORE conference will be held on Tuesday, January 24th.