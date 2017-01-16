Guam youth takes silver in regional baseball tournament

Guam's 12-and under baseball team finished with the silver medal in the 12U Oceania Tournament held at Guerrero Field. Guam started the tournament off with a loss to Australia 10-9 in extra innings and then improved to 1-1 in the tournament after they picked up a big win over American Samoa 16-1.Our boy's followed up with another win over American Samoa taking advantage of throwing errors committed by the American Samoa team. Guam continued play hard on both ends of the ball, running hard on the bases and connecting with their sticks at the plate to build an early lead.

In the final game of the tournament Team Guam fell to the Australian Team 18-0 unable to get anything going on their trips to the plate. Australia's pitchers had good command on their balls and cruised to the shutout.

With the win the Aussies will now be heading to the World Cup in Taiwan.