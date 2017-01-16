High surf advisory until Friday morning - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

High surf advisory until Friday morning

A high surf advisory and small craft advisory is currently in effect for Guam and Rota until Friday at six o'clock in the morning. According to the National Weather Service seas are expected to peak near 12 feet on Wednesday while the Surf could peak as high as 14 feet.

For east facing reefs, surf may become hazardous.

You're advised to stay out of the water.

