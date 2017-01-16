Guam delegation hearing to Trump's inauguration

A delegation of nearly two dozen representatives from Guam will be attending the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump later this week in Washington, DC. Republican Party of Guam executive director Juan Carlos Benitez confirms the group consists of members of the Guam GOP, delegates from the Republican National Convention and people who supported Trump during the primary process.

The delegation includes himself, Governor Eddie Calvo, national committeeman Jay Rojas, national committeewoman Margaret Metcalfe, Arthur Clark, Benny Pinaula, Frank Arriola and Maria Connelly.

Meanwhile, a day prior to the inauguration, Governor Calvo and CNMI governor Ralph Torres will be hosting the Asian Pacific American Presidential Inaugural Gala a few blocks from the White House at the Mayflower Hotel. Both governors are co-chairs of the Trump-Pence Asian Pacific American Advisory Committee and will be hosting the gala with the National Committee of Asian American Republicans. In a release, Calvo says the gala will provide "a wonderful opportunity to engage with public and private sector leaders to work closer together with our growing Asian Americans and Pacific Islander communities."