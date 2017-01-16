Tenorio reignites support Francisco Santos to serve on Port board

While his nomination died in committee last year after lawmakers failed to take action on session floor before the term was up, former chairman Francisco Santos has been nominated again by Acting Governor Ray Tenorio to serve on the Port Authority board of directors. Santos has decades of experience at the port having served on the board from 2013 to last year and as harbor master from 1976 to 2010.

He also previously served as the chairman of the board for the Guam International Airport Authority.

Meanwhile, as part of being the new oversight chairman of transportation, Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. has committed to working on the confirmation of the chairman for the board.