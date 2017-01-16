Marines to conduct urban assault training

Starting next week Monday the 23rd don't be alarmed if you see an increase in military presence around the island. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit will be participating in realistic urban training exercise (RUTEX). The training involves raid like exercises that will be held at the Tanguisson Power Plant in Dededo, Adelup and at Northwest Field.

Planning for the training was done with GovGuam participation.

The purpose of RUTEX is to train the marines to coordinate with local law enforcement agencies and civic leaders to operate in an urban environment and hone their proficiency to respond to threats to the community or its infrastructure.

RUTEX runs through January 23 through February 4.