Fernandez's attorney objects to dismissal motion

Jon Fernandez’s attorney has filed its objection to the Attorney General’s Office motion to dismiss his case. Attorney Delia Wolff refutes every reason provided by the AG’s office as to why Fernandez’ case should be thrown out. Fernandez is suing six board members in their official and personal capacities following their vote to terminate his contract last year.

The motion to dismiss filed in December by Deputy AG Kenneth Orcutt cites among other things failure to state a claim. Attorney Wolf argues that all that’s required are sufficient allegations to put defendants fairly on notice of the claims against them. She respectfully asks the Court to deny the Motion to dismiss, but also requests that in the event it grants to the motion in part or entirely her client be granted leave to amend the complaint.

Fernandez is suing for $7 million.