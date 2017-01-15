Guam students honor Dr. Martin Luther King's work

To ensure the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are preserved on a new generation, the governor's Serve Guam Commission and the AmeriCorps organization continue the civil rights champion's life's work by promoting service learning and volunteering.

Today's MLK Day of Service event was themed "Engaging Americans in Creating Economic Opportunity", highlighting community service as a powerful force to bridge economic and social divides

Local schools in recent years have emphasized service learning as a critical component of a full education and civic involvement. Students from all over the island learned about Dr. King's life in a moving ceremony today.