Cruz ensures Cancer Trust Fund is used as intended

Speaker BJ Cruz has introduced legislation to prevent the Guam Cancer Trust Fund from being used for purposes other than what it was intended for. He wants it so that if there's any unauthorized withdrawals or transfers it would be a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to one year in prison.

Speaker Cruz says, "Though we shouldn't have to statutorily protect accounts like the Guam Cancer Trust Fund, history has taught me that sometimes a basic sense of decency isn't enough" .