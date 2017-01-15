Find a career at sea with Norwegian Cruise Line - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Find a career at sea with Norwegian Cruise Line

Posted: Updated:

Looking for a job that offers adventure, travel, and the opportunity to meet new people? Fine tune those resumes and break out your professional attire and head over to the Holiday Resort and Spa on Wednesday, as Norwegian Cruise Line will be hosting a recruitment and job fair.

Registration begins at 9am and the presentation starts at 10am.

Powered by Frankly