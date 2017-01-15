Man arrested for attempted murder

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder. Guam Police Department Spokesperson Capt. Kim Santos says just before 10:30pm on Saturday officers responded to a disturbance along Acho Nonnak St. in Dededo. When they arrived they found a man lying on the ground with a knife protruding from his head just above his left eye. Medics transported the victim to the Guam Regional Medical City. B.F. Isam a.k.a. "Reno" was arrested for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon in the Commission of a Felony. He was booked and confined. No word yet on the condition of the victim.