Man arrested for attempted murder

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder. Guam Police Department Spokesperson Capt. Kim Santos says just before 10:30pm on Saturday officers responded to a disturbance along Acho Nonnak St. in Dededo. When they arrived they found a man lying on the ground with a knife protruding from his head just above his left eye. Medics transported the victim to the Guam Regional Medical City.  B.F. Isam a.k.a. "Reno" was arrested for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon  in the Commission of a Felony. He was booked and confined. No word yet on the condition of the victim.

    Campers along the parade route got an unexpected wake up call after the fireworks for tonight's Liberation celebration lit up the early morning. The fireworks are supposed to go off at 9:00pm.  Units from the Guam Fire Department are on scene to investigate. Showpro Productions owner Jeff Sanchez says the incident was accidental and there will still be a fireworks show tonight.   More >>
    Three more clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in the District Court of Guam today.

    As part of the events to commemorate the island 73rd Liberation, a special memorial mass was held on big navy at the Sumay Cemetery. Prior to World War II, Sumay was a thriving fishing community and commercial hub for ships. It was known as the "Pearl of the Island".

