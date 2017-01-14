Mayors Council chief says elected officials should keep their raises

While they're not included in the latest proposal, the Mayors Council of Guam's president is asking the Guam Legislature to reconsider a bill to repeal pay raises for your top elected officials.

"I believe they should keep it," stated Mayor Paul McDonald of Agana Heights. He says top elected officials should keep their raises. While mayors are not included in the proposal, he believes the bill to repeal raises for the governor, lieutenant governor and senators should be reconsidered. "It's sad and I think everybody deserves the raise, to include the senators. And I just hope they rethink it because it's hard to get by, especially with the mayors."

After a series of failed attempts in the past two years, Bill 4 is the most recent proposal to address raises. Legislative Committee on Rules chairman Senator Michael San Nicolas has yet to refer the bill to any committee or set a public hearing date. (San Nicolas coincidentally has committed to introducing legislation in this new term for an entire repeal of Public Law 32-208, which would include the raises of directors and deputy directors.)

While mayors' raises were not included in that public law, they have more than once been proposed or included in discussion on session floor. Mayor McDonald says it's unfair to include mayors to the mix adding the pay raises has essentially become a necessity. "A lot of people don't realize what we as mayors face everyday," he said, adding, "it's not easy to get a P.O. for bushcutting necessitieslike the whip, the gas, the repairs of our vehicles, the facilities. A lot of that comes out of our own pocket, and to get a reimbursement is like trying to squeeze toothpaste out of an empty tube. It's very hard."

Following the pay increase, McDonald saw his salary rise from $47,000 to $75,000 a year. Vice mayors get $68,000. Under Bill 4, the governor's salary would be decreased to $90,000, the lieutenant governor to $85,000 and senators to $55,000.

While his proposal doesn't include the mayors, Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. says additional measures can be taken to reduce the salaries of other elected and politically appointed officials with separate legislation. "I just hope whoever is going to introduce a repeal that they rethink it about it again," he shared.