Grassroots Guam plans another patient workshop for medical canna - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Grassroots Guam plans another patient workshop for medical cannabis

To learn more about the responsible use of medical cannabis - Grassroots Guam is hosting its second patient workshop on Saturday.  The keynote speaker is Nic Easely. He is the CEO of 3C Comprehensive Cannabis Consultation in Denver, Colorado. 

Easley is described as a leader in the cannabis industry. There will also be speakers who will be presenting on a wide range of other issues related to medicinal marijuana.

The conference is Saturday, January 21 at the Hyatt. You'll find more information on the Grassroots Guam page on Facebook.

