Atkins-Kroll Toyota gives big boost to American Red Cross

Atkins-Kroll Toyota gives big boost to American Red Cross

They've celebrated more than 100 years of service on Guam and Atkins-Kroll Toyota continues to give back to the island community. While they were initially on a two-year lease, AK last week donated three Tacoma pickup trucks to the American Red Cross.

AK president Des Graham handed the keys to American Red Cross Guam Chapter chief executive officer Chita Blaise. "The American Red Cross is a vital part of our island, I notice that now and I really felt we couldn't just take the trucks and take them back, that would have left a vacuum and Chita told me that would have been a big problem," said Graham.

Blaise added, "Without those vehicles there is no way the American Red Cross can complete and fulfill their service delivery to the island."

Blaise says two of the trucks will be used on Guam and one will be given to the Northern Marianas Chapter. The donation is part of several community initiatives launched by AK, which includes the donation of $1,914 each month to local causes and organizations.

  Fireworks accidentally go off, wake parade route campers

    Campers along the parade route got an unexpected wake up call after the fireworks for tonight's Liberation celebration lit up the early morning. The fireworks are supposed to go off at 9:00pm.  Units from the Guam Fire Department are on scene to investigate. Showpro Productions owner Jeff Sanchez says the incident was accidental and there will still be a fireworks show tonight.
  Three more sex abuse cases filed against Catholic church

    Three more clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in the District Court of Guam today.

    Three more clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in the District Court of Guam today.

  WWII memorial mass held in Sumay

    As part of the events to commemorate the island 73rd Liberation, a special memorial mass was held on big navy at the Sumay Cemetery. Prior to World War II, Sumay was a thriving fishing community and commercial hub for ships. It was known as the "Pearl of the Island".

    As part of the events to commemorate the island 73rd Liberation, a special memorial mass was held on big navy at the Sumay Cemetery. Prior to World War II, Sumay was a thriving fishing community and commercial hub for ships. It was known as the "Pearl of the Island".

