3-year-old boy dies after being hit by car - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

3-year-old boy dies after being hit by car

A 3-year-old boy was hit by a car Saturday afternoon and passed away. The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division was activated to investigate the auto-pedestrian incident. Police spokesperson Captain Kim Santos says a man who was driving a 2004 Nissan Armada was leaving his home near Chalan Kareta when he hit the child who died from the injuries.

When medics arrived Guam Fire Spokesperson Kevin Reilly says the case was classified as deceased due to the extent of injuries. KUAM was on scene as several of the family's  friends and members of their church arrived. Additionally, KUAM saw a representative from Andersen Air Force Base there as well.

No other information has been provided.

