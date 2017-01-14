Auto-pedestrian incident in Dededo

The Guam Police Department Highway Patrol Division has been activated to respond to an auto-pedestrian incident that occurred around 4:30 this afternoon in the village of Dededo. The incident occurred outside a home near Chalan Kareta and involved a toddler. On scene waiting to check on the family were friends and several members from their church. Additionally, KUAM saw a representative from Andersen Air Force Base arrive. No other information has been made available at this time as the investigation is currently underway.

Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Kevin Reilly says when their units arrived to the scene it was classified as "deceased due to extent of injuries sustained." Reilly adds no emergency care was rendered, however the body was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The Guam Police Department confirms a child who was hit and killed by a car on Saturday afternoon was a 3-year-old boy. According to GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos, officers from the Highway Patrol Division and the Dededo Precinct Command responded to a home along Chalan Kareta in Dededo around 4:30 pm. An adult male was operating a 2004 Nissan Armada and was leaving his home when he struck the child who died from injuries sustained in the crash.