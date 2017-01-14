Auto-pedestrian incident in Dededo - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Auto-pedestrian incident in Dededo

Posted: Updated:

The Guam Police Department Highway Patrol Division has been activated to respond to an auto-pedestrian incident that occurred around 4:30 this afternoon in the village of Dededo. The incident occurred outside a home near Chalan Kareta and involved a toddler. On scene waiting to check on the family were friends and several members from their church. Additionally, KUAM saw a representative from Andersen Air Force Base arrive. No other information has been made available at this time as the investigation is currently underway.

Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Kevin Reilly says when their units arrived to the scene it was classified as "deceased due to extent of injuries sustained." Reilly adds no emergency care was rendered, however the body was transported to the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The Guam Police Department confirms a child who was hit and killed by a car on Saturday afternoon was a 3-year-old boy. According to GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos, officers from the Highway Patrol Division and the Dededo Precinct Command responded to a home along Chalan Kareta in Dededo around 4:30 pm. An adult male was operating a 2004 Nissan Armada and was leaving his home when he struck the child who died from injuries sustained in the crash.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Island residents sound off about minimum wage hike proposal

    Island residents sound off about minimum wage hike proposal

    There was an array of opinions given during today's public hearing for legislation that will increase the minimum wage this October. Bill 20 authored by Speaker BJ Cruz seeks to raise the minimum wage to $9.20 an hour by October and $10.10 an hour the following year. The public hearing was broken up into three sessions, through the day allowing all residents - including those who are employed the time to testify. Ken Leon Guerrero with the Citizens for Public Accountability was among...More >>
    There was an array of opinions given during today's public hearing for legislation that will increase the minimum wage this October. Bill 20 authored by Speaker BJ Cruz seeks to raise the minimum wage to $9.20 an hour by October and $10.10 an hour the following year. The public hearing was broken up into three sessions, through the day allowing all residents - including those who are employed the time to testify. Ken Leon Guerrero with the Citizens for Public Accountability was among...More >>

  • Guam airport starts work on new international arrivals corridor

    Guam airport starts work on new international arrivals corridor

    The airport celebrates the launch of a $100 million project to build an international arrivals corridor. 

    More >>

    The airport celebrates the launch of a $100 million project to build an international arrivals corridor. 

    More >>

  • Guam featured in Korea TV drama

    Guam featured in Korea TV drama

    It is anticipated to provide $12 million in media exposure to Guam. The Guam Visitors Bureau announcing the upcoming Korean drama TV series, "Man Who Sets the Table," shot four episodes on-island earlier this month.

    More >>

    It is anticipated to provide $12 million in media exposure to Guam. The Guam Visitors Bureau announcing the upcoming Korean drama TV series, "Man Who Sets the Table," shot four episodes on-island earlier this month.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly