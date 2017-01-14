Importing illegal pesticides land several Guamanians in hot wate - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Importing illegal pesticides land several Guamanians in hot water

A handful of citations have been issued by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency relative to the importation of illegal pesticides. They're used to kill insects and plants, but if used improperly, can have deadly effects on human health - and it's because of this danger that pesticides are heavily regulated by the local government.

However in recent months, four separate notices of violation have been issued by the Guam EPA relative to the illegal importation of unauthorized or misbranded pesticides. Public information officer Nic Lee told KUAM News, "We run across reference based on allowable pesticides into the island against the checklist from the USEPA and it was discovered that the importation of these specific pesticides, mosquito coils and moth balls, weren't on the allowed list."

He also added, "If there is a chemical compound in the pesticide that they don't deem safe for personal or industrial use then it's taken off the list and it's prohibited from even entering the island."

The Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency and the Guam EPA were tipped-off to the illegal imports because of a lack of a proper notice of arrival. Lee said, "So our staff comes out to the site of the violation and we do our own determination on if environmental statues are being violated. If we find that there is a violation being committed by the property or the business owner, we do a full investigation and itemize all the violations. If there's more than one, based on the general fee for violating environmental statutes, that equates to $10,000 per day, per violation."

Lee said violators have the option to enter into a voluntary compliance agreement, which could lead to lower fines. While both agencies continue to intercept illegal pesticide imports, these remain some of the most common violations issued at the Guam EPA.

