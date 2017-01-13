Art contest lets kids design the next great automobile

It's one of the largest global art contest and today Atkins Kroll launched off the 11th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest for students in Guam and the CNMI. The contest gives children throughout the world the opportunity to develop an interest in cars and share their ideas about the future of mobility by drawing their dream cars.

Last year, more than 800,000 entries were submitted with one of the selections from a student from Saipan. The contest is open to students up to the age of 15. Students are encouraged to use any standard drawing medium like coloring pencils, crayons, watercolors or markets with the only restriction being the use of digital tools.

Entries will be accepted at Atkins Kroll Toyota in Tamuning until February 28.