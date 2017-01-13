Was it a payless payday? Depends who you talk to.

It appears the 34th Guam Legislature may be off to a bumpy start as staffers and even senators are waiting on their first paycheck for the new term. "No employee of the 34th Guam Legislature has been paid this week," noted Jermaine Alerta, the legislature's new executive director. He added that staffers along with senators were supposed to get paid this past Tuesday for at least 40 hours. But instead they won't be getting a paycheck until next week.

"The end of the 33rd Guam Legislature ended in the middle of a traditional pay period," he continued. "By law, the legislative employees who were employed in there were to be terminated by the end of that week, and then new hiring began the next week. So because of the end of the 33rd ended in the middle of a pay period, that means the beginning of the 34th started in the middle of the pay period. So it will only be half a pay period so it would be what we would consider a typical 40-hour a week to pay for."

The legislature's chief financial officer, Agnes Cruz, has been with the legislature for 21 years and clarifies "this is not a payless payday" - but, in fact, normal during the transition period. Only senators and employees of the 33rd were issued their last paychecks and the lump sum annual leave payments.

Alerta meanwhile says they are currently working around the clock to ensure all the employees of the 34th get that first direct deposit next week. "We were unable to complete it by today but we are on track to have it transacted to the bank on Tuesday because Monday is a holiday and hopefully get it paid out if not Tuesday then Wednesday - then what will happen the following week is a regular pay period week," he said. "We are on schedule to meet that with the entire, full 80-hour payout."

He stresses the 34th Guam Legislature started not on a full pay period and can't be treated as a regular pay period. Alerta says "it was something that could have been better handled" and gives his apologies to the employees, adding, "It's the beginning of a term - we're two weeks in and like any new process any new start, the legislature especially, there's going to be some bumps in the road. We're doing our best to overcome those bumps and we're doing our best to make sure that none of the obstacles we faced in the last two weeks will be faced in the future and if we do then we have a better way in getting around them."

Senator Michael San Nicolas chairs the Committee on Rules, which oversees the operations of the legislature. Like the CFO, he tells KUAM News this was not a payless payday, either.