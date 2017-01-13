Man hit in head with beer mug is first homicide of 2017

A 51-year-old man who fell into a coma after being hit with a beer mug dies. His attacker is likely to face more serious charges after the island's chief medical examiner ruled his death suspicious.

A blow to the head with a glass beer mug was enough to put Paul Nakamura into a coma back in November and die months later. According to the island's chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola who conducted the autopsy on Thursday, the cause of death was a skull fracture and brain contusion. The manner of death, he's determined, was a homicide.

According to court documents, Nakamura's attacker was arrested that same day back in November. 65-year-old Antonio Reyes Arriola was charged with aggravated assault as a 1st degree felony. He was released days later.

Court documents detail what unfolded that day. Nakamura was gambling at Slurp N Burp Bar in Harmon. Nakamura had been gambling at the bar with a man named "Henry." Nakamura allegedly became upset when Henry wished to stop playing the dice game with him. That's when Henry's friend, antonio Reyes Arriola, stepped in. Court documents state Nakamura told Arriola to "mind his business" and touched him on the shoulder. Nakamura made the motion once more and that's when Arriola had had enough and allegedly picked up his glass beer mug and hit Nakamura on the head.

No word yet on whether Arriola will face additional charges as a result of Nakamura's delayed death.