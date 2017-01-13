GHURA closes Section 8 waitlist lottery

After five days, the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority closed-off the registration of its lottery program for the waitlist of the Section 8 Housing Choice Program. According to executive director Michael Duenas, more than 6,000 residents registered for the program, which he believes nearly doubles the amount when the waitlist opened a few years ago.

One of the few hoping to be chosen include Sinajana resident Cynthia Marie Mesa, who said, "It was real quick and easy - this is self-explanatory, just follow directions. If you know how to type you should be able to do it. I'm not exactly a millionaire, I'm on Social Security on a fixed income, so I guess I have no choice and no alternative but to get into this type of housing. I'd love to live with my family, but there's no room."

On January 20, GHURA will publish on its website the 1,800 numbers of those randomly selected. By march, they plan to announce the first 50 to 10 names of families who will be asked to submit additional documentation before being issued a voucher.