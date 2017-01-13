TSP Air Lounge boasts lots of amenities - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Tumon Sands Plaza cut the ribbon today on its new TSP Air Lounge.  Located on the 2nd floor, the lounge boasts an island inspired interior complete with amenities such as free WiFi, kid's playroom, luggage area and massage chairs for visitors and their children to enjoy. 

The lounge was developed in partnership with Net Tours, Tell Me Club, Summer Dream, and the TSP Management.

