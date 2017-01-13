Guam airport celebrates 41 years of service

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport is celebrating its 41st anniversary this week. The airport is coming off one of its best years ever with more than 3.4 million passenger movements. The airport is also set to launch one of its largest capital improvement projects with the nearly $100 million construction of a third floor arrivals lobby. airport board chairman Rick Duenas.

"So that we can open up our concourse area, make it more efficient for our international passengers coming in to get through immigration and customs and enhance their experience here in Guam," he said. "There's just so many great things, $500 million in investment recently. I mean this airport has probably got the lion's share of the capital investment of any government instrumentality across this entire island."

Acting Governor Ray Tenorio officially kicked-off Airport Week with a proclamation signing. Other major projects include a new $30 million inline baggage screening system, and more than half-a-million dollars in passenger processing kiosks in the CBP Hall.