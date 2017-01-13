Yona man charged with raping 10-year-old - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Yona man charged with raping 10-year-old

Posted: Updated:

A 53-year-old Yona man is behind bars accused of raping a 10-year-old girl. According to court documents, the victim's school counselor reported the incident to police stating the girl woke up to Cruz on top of her and felt pain in her private parts.

Joseph Anthony Cruz was booked and confined.

