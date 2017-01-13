Yona man charged with raping 10-year-old

Jaycee White and Alfredo Castro are both charged with the aggravated assault of Liberty Concepcion.

Jaycee White and Alfredo Castro are both charged with the aggravated assault of Liberty Concepcion.

A 36 year old man is under arrest in connection to a theft investigation. Rensper Alpet Jr is charged with theft of property and theft of property held in trust.

A 36 year old man is under arrest in connection to a theft investigation. Rensper Alpet Jr is charged with theft of property and theft of property held in trust.

Just days after a drone crashed near the post 5 unit inside the Department of Correction, it was announced today that legislation is being drafted to designate "No Fly Zones" and propose stiff penalties for anyone caught using the device within 500 feet of security sensitive areas and law enforcement facilities.

Just days after a drone crashed near the post 5 unit inside the Department of Correction, it was announced today that legislation is being drafted to designate "No Fly Zones" and propose stiff penalties for anyone caught using the device within 500 feet of security sensitive areas and law enforcement facilities.

He allegedly told cops that it was another man behind the wheel the day they crashed into another car, killing a 58-year-old woman in Dededo.

He allegedly told cops that it was another man behind the wheel the day they crashed into another car, killing a 58-year-old woman in Dededo.

Man lied about who was behind the wheel in Ysengsong Road crash

Man lied about who was behind the wheel in Ysengsong Road crash

Economic experts from the public and private sectors appeared before the legislative appropriations committee to provide their best assessment of the economic outlook for the next fiscal year. As usual, tourism and military spending will continue to drive the economy, but the panel also agreed that the biggest threat to growth will be the continued visa denials for H2B foreign workers. Bank of Guam Chief Economist Joseph Bradley stated, "It's already slowing down constructi...

Economic experts from the public and private sectors appeared before the legislative appropriations committee to provide their best assessment of the economic outlook for the next fiscal year. As usual, tourism and military spending will continue to drive the economy, but the panel also agreed that the biggest threat to growth will be the continued visa denials for H2B foreign workers. Bank of Guam Chief Economist Joseph Bradley stated, "It's already slowing down constructi...

CNMI Congressman cosponsors bill which would send more military veterans to college

Education money for our heroes... CNMI Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, a member of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee, has cosponsored a revised Post 9/11 GI Bill. The measure would expand college aid for military veterans and allow new veterans to use the educational benefit later in life. Sablan says the bill would allow veterans to wait to use the benefit beyond the current 15-year limit giving them even more flexibility. He adds the bill is going to get more v... More >>