Man who made up story about missing daughter released

He allegedly lied to police to get a quicker response to his stolen car. James Niosy was charged with false alarm and making a false report, both as misdemeanors. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old had gone into the store and came out to see someone driving off with his Mitsubishi Outlander.

Dissatisfied with police response, he called 911 again and reported his 3-year-old daughter was asleep in the back seat which prompted an AMBER Alert. The alert was canceled hours later when police discovered the girl was safe and sound with her mother and Niosy had gone to the store alone.

In court on Friday, Judge Alberto Tolentino released Niosy on a bond. "Mr. Niosy, the government has no objection to your release today on a $1,000 performance bond. You are released on the condition you come to all your court hearings."

Court documents state Niosy knew what he was doing was wrong, but didn't think of the consequences at the time.

His next court appearance is set for February 8.