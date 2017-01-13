Trench Fest 3 starts tonight

Tonight's the night. Day 1 of Trench Fest 3 Features artists Katchafire, Josh Heinrichs and Skillinjah. On Saturday the taking the Trench Fest stage are Six 60, Fortunate Youth and Cas Haley.

Both reggae concerts kick off at 6pm at the Guam Greyhound Park in Tamuning.

For more information you can check out the Trench Fest Facebook page.

Village mayor Louise Rivera advises residents to not be alarmed as there will be fireworks showcased around 10:30pm.