More partners take the Hafa Adai Pledge

At least 20 more local companies signed the Hafa Adai Pledge this morning at The Sheraton. They join the more than 600 who've also signed on to the Guam Visitors Bureau's branding campaign that aims to spread the Hafa Adai Spirit.

Several of the pledge signers include Shop Guam E-Festival participants. The GVB campaign-now in its fifth year - features special promotions for dining, shopping, touring and cultural events.

It also offers great deals and promotions.