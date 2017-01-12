Artero family says novena in Spanish to honor miracle

It's a miracle that happened over one hundred years ago, and the family of a young boy named Jesus continues the tradition that first began by a promise made by his mother in 1903. The story dates back to the turn of the century, when a baby named Jesus Cruz Artero was born.

"Back in 1903 my grandfather was born with a skin disorder, and that skin disorder was so bad that they couldn't clothe him because his skin would just peel off," said Joseph Cameron. "So my great grandmother Asencion Martinez Cruz Artero took it upon herself to pray to a saint and in this case it was the Baby Jesus."

Cameron said Jesus' mother promised that if her son was healed, her family would hold a novena to honor Santo Nino De Cebu every year he was alive. Her prayers would eventually become reality, noting, "The miracle was that Jesus was cured miraculously through the intersession of the Baby Jesus, what we call in Spanish the Santo Nino - the Holy Saint of Jesus as a baby."

After being miraculously healed, Jesus lived a happy life until his passing in 1963. "The promesa, what they call the promise, for miraculousness ended, but the family decided that the novena was a way to gather the family together, even after 1963 today. So we've had prayer leader, and in Chamorro they call them techas and there's only been four techas in the span of 114 years, I am the fourth," he said.

The Artero family tradition continues on until this day and has become the only family novena to be held in Spanish for the past 114 years. The final day of the novena is Sunday, December 15.