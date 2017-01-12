Adios to "Big John" Tedtaotao - a true Guamanian

The island community will miss a man who truly embodied the Hafa Adai Spirit. Earlier this week, "Big John" Tedtaotao passed peacefully in his sleep in California, surrounded by family. To pay tribute to Tedtaotao, KUAM News spoke with his oldest daughter, Rita.

(Pictures courtesy of Rueben Olivas)

He was truly a treasure to Southern Guam and a must-see attraction if you were passing through Umatac and wanted a postcard perfect view of the bay. Day in and day out, Big John entertained tourists and locals at Fort Soledad - offering rides and photos with his beloved carabao, Betsy. On Thursday Guam time, Tedtaotao passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family in california. Since his passing, Rita says she's received nothing by love from family and friends from around the world.

"I'm not surprised. My father was loved all around the world," she said. "I mean, he has people in Washington. People in DC. People in Hawaii. He has people all around the world who extremely miss him. He was such a big traveler and loving person, it wasn't a surprise to see how many people loved him."

Rita tells KUAM she's never been to Guam, but her father spoke highly of his island home and lived a life with a mission to share Guam's beauty and culture. "He loved his carabaos. He just loved being an original Guamanian. Down to his roots," she said proudly. "He didn't like corporate change. He wanted Guam to stay Guam, the island of Guam, not turn into the States, which in his eyes it is turning into to the States. But he loved his carabaos, he loved his family he loved barbecuing. He loved the tourists. He loved to take tourists around and show them the roots of Guam."

"Everybody that he encountered with, he impacted their life. He would give the shirt off his shoulders if needed. Everything he did was to please everyone else not to please himself. He was just a genuine loving guy."

Big John was 59. Rita says his body will be cremated and funeral arrangements are still underway. The plan, she says, is to have his ashes returned to Guam someday.

According to Umatac mayor Johnny Quinata, Big John's carabaos are under the care of family here in Guam. Quinata extends his condolences to the family and says big john will be missed by locals and tourists who are always asking for him.